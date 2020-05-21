Saints sign linebacker Anthony Chickillo to one-year deal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have signed veteran linebacker Anthony Chickillo to a one year deal, according to his agency and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chickillo, a 2015 sixth round pick from Miami, has played his entire five-year career in Pittsburgh.
For his career, Chickillo has nine starts and 7.5 sacks. He’s played mostly on special teams with the Steelers.
Last season, Chickillo missed one game while on the commisssioner’s exempt list but was cleared by the NFL in an alleged domestic incident involing him and his girlfriend.
The Saints had a need for depth at linebacker. No corresponding move was announced.
