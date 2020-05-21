Rare illness in children linked to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.
In an alert, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. The agency’s case definition includes current or recent COVID-19 infection or exposure to the virus, a fever of at least 100.4 for at least 24 hours, severe illness requiring hospitalization, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system. The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.
There are a few cases of MIS-C in New Orleans and one case in Baton Rouge, according to a chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.
”What this comprises in children is persistent fever so you have to have persistent fever. You have elevated inflammatory markers or lab findings that show inflammation. Then you’re sick. You’re sick enough to be in the hospital. And then more than one organ is involved so it could be the heart, lungs, your kidneys, your GI tract, your skin, even the brain or neurology system,” Dr. Shaun Kemmerly says.
Reported cases have all involved children but the CDC said it is unknown if the condition can occur in adults.
Doctors should be on the lookout for the condition and report suspected cases to local or state health departments. It should be suspected in all deaths in children who had evidence of COVID-19 infection, the CDC said.
Children are less likely than adults to develop COVID-19 and their illnesses usually are less severe although they can spread the disease without showing symptoms.
