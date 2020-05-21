Person riding bicycle killed in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 59-year-old man who was riding his bike is dead after a wreck in Livingston Parish Thursday.
Officials with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say the wreck happened Thursday, May 21 just before 2 p.m. on Highway 190 west Highway 63 in Livingston Parish. The wreck claimed the life of Garry Courtney, 59, of Walker.
LSP’s initial investigation shows the wreck happened as Courtney was riding his bike west on the west shoulder of Highway 190, when at the same time, a 1999 Chevy Silverado was also headed west behind Courtney. For reasons still under investigation, Courtney made a sudden left turn into the path of the pickup truck, resulting in the truck hitting Courtney.
Courtney sustained serious injuries, LSP officials say, and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the pickup was properly restrained and uninjured.
LSP officials say it’s unknown at this time is impairment played a factor in the wreck, but toxicology samples were taken from Courtney and the driver of the truck.
The wreck remains under investigation.
