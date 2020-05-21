Michael Thomas embraces Michael Jordan similarities

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Despite an abnormal offseason, Saints all-pro wide receiver Michael Thomas insisted he’ll be ready when football returns.
" You’ll be able to tell. Everyone will be able to tell," Thomas explained on a conference call Tuesday.
Not only has Thomas spent his offseason staying in shape, he’s also followed the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan called ‘The Last Dance.' Thomas was always a fan but said he gained a greater appreciation for what it took for Jordan to get where he was and sees a lot of himself in MJ’s ultra competitive drive.
“There are a lot of things that I feel we have in common. And I felt like there are not many things not to like about Jordan if you are the ultimate competitor, you want to win, you want to be the best. There’s a lot that comes with that. There are not many people you can relate to at that level.”
Jordan was known to find slights from anyone and use that as motivation. Thomas does the same thing. The perfect example came Monday when Devante Parker responded to an instagram poll saying it was harder to catch a pass defended by Stephon Gilmore than it is to break up a pass against Thomas.
Thomas responded, and the two went back and forth.
" I value respect at the end of day," he explained. “I feel like that’s one thing I value and when you put in the work, I feel like you deserve to think like that and be like that. Keep everybody honest. I’ve always been taught to keep everybody honest. Just so that, at the end of the day, we’ll find out who was right and who was wrong. So just keep everybody honest around you and that doesn’t just mean the people that’s talking, that’s also yourself too So if you’re going to talk it, you’ve got to definitely walk it too. I like that type of pressure”
And with 470 receptions in four seasons, Thomas’ approach has clearly worked.
