Managers at Krispy Kreme offer sneak peak of new location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just days before the Hot Light is set to once again switch on Tuesday, May 26, managers at the new Krispy Kreme location on Plank Road offered a sneak peak inside the facility.
“I can’t wait to show off,” said Tim Mossor, District Manager. “It’s a beautiful building and it’s like the Taj Mahal.”
Mossor tells WAFB there are some even sweeter treats than just the doughnuts in store for customers come Tuesday. The brand new location took almost a year to complete but has all the bells and whistles you can imagine. It was torn down in June 2019 and now look unrecognizable.
“We’re rolling out what we’re calling the experience of the future. There’s a lot of things here that you’re not going to see in other Krispy Kreme stores. When you come into our shop now, you’ll be able to see the entire process of how we make doughnuts,” said Mossor. “There’s portals in the wall where you can see the cooks and what they’re doing. The entire wall’s a theater where you can see the decorators. It’s all open space with what looks like an endless supply of doughnuts.”
Perhaps the most exciting feature of the newly rebuilt restaurant is the drive-thru, which WAFB is told will be open 24 hours a day.
“I’ve had ladies two weeks ago asking me if they could park their cars at the drive-thru already,” said Mossor.
Between the drive-thru and the available curbside pick-up, the spot is offering folks more convenient ways than ever to get their fix of the savory creations. The announcement has already got mouths watering across the street at Jack’s Seafood. Kayla Jerrell says she already has a game plan for Tuesday.
“Whew yes,” said Jerrel. “After I leave work, I’m coming over here and I’m coming to Krispy Kreme.”
Once they do open next week, the dining room will remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus but customers will be able to call ahead and then pick up their snacks at the drive-thru window or at the curbside space. The manager says they are planning for chaos.
“We’re going to open up at 6:00 a.m. We’ve got some assistance from the local police department in directing traffic. I think this will probably be one of the biggest openings we’ve ever done with Krispy Kreme,” Mossor added.
The reopening serves a welcome distraction in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to touch and enhance peoples’ lives through joy and doughnuts are definitely joy,” said Mossor.
