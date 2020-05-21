Livingston Parish announces Class of 2020 graduation dates

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy announced Thursday, May 21 that school leaders have confirmed dates and times for all nine of the parish’s high school graduation ceremonies.
GRADUATION SCHEDULE
- June 23 – Holden High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium and Live Oak High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at LOHS Stadium
- June 25 – Maurepas High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
- June 26 – Denham Springs High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at DSHS Stadium
- June 28 – Walker High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at WHS Stadium
- June 29 – Springfield High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
- June 30 – Albany High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
- July 1 – Doyle High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
- July 2 – French Settlement High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at FSHS Gymnasium
High School Curriculum Director Kelly Jones says the decisions were made based on capacity at available venues and social distancing constraints. The Southeastern Louisiana University Center, which would’ve hosted six of the parish’s nine ceremonies, was not available. Thus, many ceremonies will be held at Walker High’s gym, which has a seating capacity of 2,200, which, if limited to 50% capacity, could seat 1,100 people. The gym also has live video broadcasting equipment, meaning the ceremonies will be live-streamed on Walker High’s Facebook page so those who cannot or do not wish to attend can watch from home. Ceremonies will also be broadcast on local cable stations (channel 117 on Cox and channel 130 on EATEL).
“We know how important it is for our students to share this moment with their parents and extended family and friends, and we believe the chosen venues will provide that opportunity for each high school community,” Jones said.
The parish’s three largest ceremonies (Denham Springs, Live Oak, and Walker) and subject to weather conditions since they will be held outdoors.
“We have scheduled those ceremonies to held late into the evening in hopes of lessening hot conditions for those in attendance, and to better forecast rain or inclement weather. Those schools will be contacting graduating seniors and their parents the day before their respective ceremonies to announce if any changes are necessary due to the weather,” Jones said.
Each high school will provide information to seniors on their Facebook pages and school websites. Students should contact their school directly with questions.
