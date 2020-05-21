Livingston Parish announces Class of 2020 graduation dates

High School Curriculum Director Kelly Jones says the decisions were made based on capacity at available venues and social distancing constraints. The Southeastern Louisiana University Center, which would’ve hosted six of the parish’s nine ceremonies, was not available. Thus, many ceremonies will be held at Walker High’s gym, which has a seating capacity of 2,200, which, if limited to 50% capacity, could seat 1,100 people. The gym also has live video broadcasting equipment, meaning the ceremonies will be live-streamed on Walker High’s Facebook page so those who cannot or do not wish to attend can watch from home. Ceremonies will also be broadcast on local cable stations (channel 117 on Cox and channel 130 on EATEL).