FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heating up again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After an unseasonably cool spring day yesterday, we’ll heat up today, much closer to where we should be this time of year.
In the meantime, be alert to a few pockets of patchy fog during your morning drive.
No wet weather to speak of on First Alert Doppler radar and that will hold throughout the day.
Under partly cloudy skies, it will be warm and steamy, with light southerly winds and a high of 89°.
We stay humid overnight as lows dip down to 71°.
Tomorrow, we’ll add a few scattered to the forecast, between 30% - 40% coverage and highs back in the upper 80°s.
