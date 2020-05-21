FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat, humidity, rain return for Memorial Day weekend

Most neighborhoods can expect three-day rain totals of 1” or less, although we’re likely to see some locally higher numbers. Given these modest regional amounts, flooding should not be an issue over the weekend, although standing water and brief ponding will be possible in areas impacted by slow-moving thunderstorms. In addition, the pattern is not one that would normally produce severe storms, however, one or two stronger storms can’t be ruled out over the three-day run.