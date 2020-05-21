FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat, humidity, rain return for Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday afternoon temperatures climbed to around 90° across much of the WAFB area. Factor in the Gulf humidity and we get heat index readings in the low to mid 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods. Yes, Thursday was a good dress rehearsal for what’s just around the corner: Louisiana summer.
Partly cloudy skies through Thursday evening will become mostly cloudy overnight with clouds lingering into Friday morning. The region could see some pockets of light fog for that Friday morning start, as well daybreak temperatures for Baton Rouge in the low 70s. Friday morning should stay mainly dry across the area, but isolated showers and occasional rumbles of thunder will develop during the afternoon. Highs Friday will approach 90° for Baton Rouge once again, with “feels like” temperatures (heat index) returning to the low to mid 90s. Add in afternoon rain chances at 20% to 30%.
The Storm Team continues to forecast scattered to likely rains through the three-day Memorial Day weekend. Set rain chances at 50% to 60% for Saturday and Sunday, then up to 70% for Monday. You should be ready for rain in your backyard on multiple days, but none of the three days are expected to be all-day washouts. Most of the activity will be during the afternoon to evening, energized by daytime heating.
Most neighborhoods can expect three-day rain totals of 1” or less, although we’re likely to see some locally higher numbers. Given these modest regional amounts, flooding should not be an issue over the weekend, although standing water and brief ponding will be possible in areas impacted by slow-moving thunderstorms. In addition, the pattern is not one that would normally produce severe storms, however, one or two stronger storms can’t be ruled out over the three-day run.
That same Gulf humidity will be present throughout the weekend, with morning minimums in the low 70s and afternoons warming into the mid to upper 80s each of the three days.
Rain probabilities remain high (at 70% or better) next Tuesday and Wednesday (May 26 and 27) as the Lower Mississippi Valley remains under the influence of a steady influx of Gulf moisture. That pattern hopefully gets disrupted a bit by Thursday and Friday, but at this point, we can only hope for reduced rain percentages, not a run of rain-free days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.