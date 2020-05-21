EBRSO: 2 arrested in major drug bust

A large quantity of drugs was seized from a home in the Gardere Lane area. (Source: EBRSO)
By Rachael Thomas | May 21, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 3:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large quantity of drugs has been seized and two people have been arrested as part of a drug bust by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say after a weeks’ long investigation, narcotics agents seized the following from a home in the Gardere Lane area:

  • 3.3 oz fentanyl (street value $10,000)
  • 1,020 dosage units of pressed fentanyl pills (street value $5,000)
  • 1 g of heroin
  • 3 lbs of marijuana (street value $6,000)
  • 5 lbs of THC butter
  • 8 lbs of marijuana edibles (street value $1,000)
  • 4.9 oz of promethazine syrup
  • $19,886 cash (pending seizure)

The following arrests were made as part of the bust:

Ladrell Womack, 32, AKA “Cartel Drell”

  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (fentanyl)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (heroin)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (THC edibles)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
Omeka Dalcourt-Johnson, 41

  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (fentanyl)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (heroin)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (THC edibles)
  • Possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
