EBRSO: 2 arrested in major drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large quantity of drugs has been seized and two people have been arrested as part of a drug bust by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say after a weeks’ long investigation, narcotics agents seized the following from a home in the Gardere Lane area:
- 3.3 oz fentanyl (street value $10,000)
- 1,020 dosage units of pressed fentanyl pills (street value $5,000)
- 1 g of heroin
- 3 lbs of marijuana (street value $6,000)
- 5 lbs of THC butter
- 8 lbs of marijuana edibles (street value $1,000)
- 4.9 oz of promethazine syrup
- $19,886 cash (pending seizure)
The following arrests were made as part of the bust:
Ladrell Womack, 32, AKA “Cartel Drell”
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (fentanyl)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (heroin)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (THC edibles)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Omeka Dalcourt-Johnson, 41
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (fentanyl)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (heroin)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (THC edibles)
- Possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
