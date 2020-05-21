Domino’s looking to hire 150 team members across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Domino’s franchise-owned locations across more than 20 stores in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are looking to hire 150 new team members. Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, and assistant managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Baton Rouge is no different,” said Glenn Mueller, a Baton Rouge Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. have been providing contactless delivery option to customers and also offering carryout to those who prefer it.
To ensure service levels continue to remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.
“The opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Mueller. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work. We’re honored to employ more than 4,000 part-time and full-time team members, as well as provide great career opportunities.”
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com or text 97211 to DOTTIE.
