Crews lay new field inside Tiger Stadium, including artificial turf in non-playing areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whenever football is allowed back on the field in Tiger Stadium, those cleats will be running through some new turf.
The new field is being laid down but this is not just a typical re-sodding. There is now some artificial turf going in around the edges, the non-playing surface, to help with maintenance and appearance. Also, the new grass going down on the field is being placed on top of a brand new drainage system.
“Everything got ripped out, all the way down to the subgrade,” said Jon Pfeifer, sports turf manager. “All new drainage coming into and out of the facility. And new material brought in from pea gravel and sand and new sod going down tonight (Wednesday, May 20).”
The crew was expecting to be out there until around 3 a.m. and continue for a couple of more nights before the work is all finished up.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.