18 children’s toys, products recently recalled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, May 21, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a quarterly list of children’s toys/products that have recently been recalled.
“As your attorney general, I am committed to making our state a safer place for families,” said Landry. “By taking just a brief moment to learn about these recalled products, we can help protect the safety and well-being of all Louisiana children.”
The following products have been recently recalled:
- Tricycles by Thesaurus Global Marketing sold exclusively at Amazon.com
- Tango Mini Strollers by Baby Trend
- SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers by Summer Infant
- Little Lounger Rocking Seats by Graco
- Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns by Delta Enterprise Corp.
- Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers by Evenflo
- Infant Carriers by Infantino
- Bead Maze Toys by Juratoys
- Children’s Lounge Pants by K-Apparel
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers by Kolcraft
- Kids Water Bottles by Contigo
- Children’s Pajamas and Robes by Joules USA
- Children’s Nightgowns by Just Blanks
- Children’s Grocery Shopping Carts by Step2
- Children’s Winter Boots by Lilly of New York sold exclusively at Zulily.com
- Baby Walkers by Kids & Koalas sold exclusively on Amazon.com
- Children’s Tool Kits by Grizzly Industrial
- Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters by Thule
To view pictures, descriptions, and suggested remedies for these recalled items – please .
For additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.
