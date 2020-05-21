CAUGHT ON CAMERA: High speed chase ends with man found hiding under house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man charged with resisting arrest after high speed vehicle chase was arrested for a very similar incident that happened back in January.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Reginald Gilmore, 36, was arrested Wed. May 20 shortly before 7:30 p.m. The arrest happened after officers found him under a house located off Government Street near the interstate.
The incident that prompted the arrest, police say, started when an officer tried to make a traffic stop in the area of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. at the N. Harrell’s Ferry intersection.
The officer claims that a gray Infinity was speeding and then made an abrupt turn without using a signal. That’s when the officer attempted the stop, but the driver kept going, officials say.
A chase involving several other police vehicles ensued. The BRPD helicopter was called out to help assist.
The pursuit went down I-12 to I-10 and ended on Government Street. The vehicle was allegedly located, abandoned.
WAFB was on the scene for the search and recorded the moment they found Gilmore under the house. He was taken into custody without incident.
This report is very similar to another alleged incident that happened on January 1, 2020 at roughly 12:33 a.m. In this case, however, he was the alleged passenger.
Documents filed with the EBR Clerk of Courts office show that Gilmore was placed into custody after an incident that started with an alleged traffic violation.
The probable cause report says the vehicle being pursued went over 110 mph and refused to stop. The chase ended with a crash at an intersection and involved another vehicle.
Police say Gilmore took off running and a K9 unit was brought out to assist with the search. He was located in a wooded area and was injured. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
In the vehicle, police say they found multiple guns and ammunition. A check of the serial numbers reveals they were reported stolen. They also allege to have found a small baggie of marijuana where he had been sitting in the car.
Gilmore is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for the most recent incident. His charges include flight from an officer, resisting an officer, driving on a suspended driver’s license, and failure to signal.
