BRPD searching for woman accused of cruelty to juveniles
Baton Rouge police say they are looking for Kayla Simmons, 24, who is accused of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after her infant daughter was injured in March. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | May 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of cruelty to juveniles after her 3-month-old daughter was injured.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. says police are searching for Kayla Simmons, 24, of Baton Rouge, who is wanted on the charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

McKneely says investigators became aware of the incident after Simmons’ infant daughter was taken to a local hospital with multiple fractures in March.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Simmons is asked to call BRPD’s Special Victims Unit at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

