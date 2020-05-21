BREC announces registration for online and in-person summer experiences

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. - This summer BREC will offer a variety of activities, experiences and camps to serve as many children as possible while following state and federal recommendations to ensure the safety of campers and camp staff. BREC will offer virtual-only camps from June 1-5, and both in-person summer camps and virtual experiences from June 8-July 31.
Registration will open Friday, May 22 at 9 a.m. for the first week of virtual camp. For weeks two through four, registration for virtual and in-person camps will open Tuesday, May 26 at 9 a.m. Available opportunities and registration details for the month of July are expected to be announced sometime in June as additional information becomes available from public health officials. BREC will host in-person camps and continue virtual experiences throughout the month of June. BREC’s virtual camps will involve interactive streaming experiences with “Camp in a Bag” supplies that participants can retrieve at six different BREC park locations to provide accessibility across the parish. All of BREC camps are inclusive and welcome children of all abilities.
To meet the needs of our parish, BREC’s recreation professionals consulted with peers across the nation, the CDC, state health officials and the American Camp Association to make informed, strategic decisions to create camps that balance safety while providing campers with fun, engaging experiences. In accordance with those recommendations, capacity will be limited with a ratio of nine children to one adult. BREC staff will conduct temperature checks, frequently sanitize supplies and facilities, encourage physical distancing, rotate camp experiences among small groups and wear masks while working with children and their parents.
“As the local economy continues to reopen, summer camps and summer experiences are more important than ever to allow parents to get back to work, and while the experience will be different, this year BREC will be even more accessible across the parish with a combination of online and in-person experiences,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson. “We have carefully considered every aspect of these experiences down to the number of children that will be allowed to sit at a table, how to provide art experiences without anyone sharing materials, exciting guests who bring new experiences to campers to replace the traditional field trips as well as the creation of online experiences that are interactive and challenging for all ages. “Our top priority throughout the process has been to ensure the safety of the children and our staff, and we are prepared to adjust and adapt as necessary to ensure everyone’s safety while also providing enjoyable experiences,” said Wilson.
Parents or guardians must register online at webtrac.brec.org for all online and in-person locations this summer and may register for more than one camp or activity during a day. Each offering will vary in duration. Registration for individual camps will close the Thursday prior to the beginning of each session or once a session is full. From recreation and theatre to animals and science, there is a camp for children of all abilities and interests. Summer camp dates, times, ages and fees vary per camp.
BREC will offer virtual experiences through Independence Park Theatre, Magnolia Mound and Highland Road Park Observatory through week one and offer virtual experiences through Community Recreation, Conservation and BREC Art throughout the summer.
BREC will also offer traditional camps in general recreation at eight locations as well as special interest summer camps at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Highland Road Park Observatory and Magnolia Mound. Due to a lack of outdoor classroom space and recommendations for social distancing, the Baton Rouge Zoo will not be able to hold summer camp this year.
As the City/Parish moves into phases two and three BREC will offer tennis instruction, equestrian instruction at Farr Park and Outdoor Adventure programs as well as opportunities for teens and children with physical and developmental disabilities.
As it does each year, BREC will provide financial assistance for in-person camps using a sliding scale model based closely on the Louisiana Federal Poverty Guidelines. This year, there will be 50% reduction of camp session fees to qualifying households on a first come, first serve basis until funds are no longer available.
For details about registration, financial assistance and a complete list of all BREC summer experiences and virtual offerings, visit http://brec.org/summercamp. New opportunities will be posted on the site as they become available.
