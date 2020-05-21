BBB warns about Roku activation scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Better Business Bureau is warning customers about a streaming scam.
The BBB said customers in 25 states, including Kentucky, have been tricked into paying a Roku activation fee.
Customers reported an error message during the scam activation process told them to contact CaliGeeks Inc. A person would then act as a Roku employee and told callers they would need to pay an activation fee ranging from $80 to $250.
Roku does not charge anything to activate its service.
A Roku spokesperson released the following statement, "We are aware that companies fraudulently represent themselves as legitimate entities and target Roku users during the activation process. We have taken steps to prevent illegal use of the Roku name and brand used to take advantage of customers. We have been alerted to and are looking into CaliGeeks.
Roku does not charge for customer support. Also, during the activation process, we will never ask for a credit card number or for any personally identifiable information. Nor will we ever access a user’s computer. Our quick start guide included with every product explains this to our customers."
