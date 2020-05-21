Baton Rouge staffing agency hosting drive-thru job fair May 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Baton Rouge Express Employment Professionals will be hosting a drive-thru job fair Friday, May 29.
Job seekers can stop by with their resumes and safely speak with a hiring specialist outside of the agency’s downtown location, 855 North Blvd., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The staffing agency will be practicing social distancing and participants will not have to leave their cars during the job fair.
The agency is currently placing people in the following career fields:
LIGHT INDUSTRIAL JOBS
- Warehouse
- CNC
- Maintenance
- CDL Drivers
- HVAC Technician
OFFICE SERVICE JOBS
- CSR
- Call Center Receptionist
- Administrative Assistant
PROFESSIONAL JOBS
- Accounting
- Sales Representatives
- Engineering
If you cannot attend the drive-thru job fair, you can apply online for openings with the staffing agency by clicking here.
For more information call Downtown Baton Rouge Express Employment Professionals at 225-448-0130 or email BatonRougeLADowntown@ExpressPros.com.
