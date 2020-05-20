2 suffer critical injuries in fiery crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were transported with critical injuries after a fiery crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge Wednesday, May 20, Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Witnesses say a truck hit a tree and caught on fire.
Paramedics were performing CPR on the driver as that person was transported to a hospital, a witness on the scene said.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, traffic homicide was called out the scene as well.
The incident happened in front of the office building located at 4000 Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Coursey.
