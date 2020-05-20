St. James DE Saivion Jones commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. James defensive end Saivion Jones committed to the Tigers late Wednesday night. Jones will be a part of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class.
Rivals ranks Jones as a 4-star recruit. He’s the 10th best defensive end in the country according to the site.
Jones had 103 tackles, 13 sacks , and 17 tackles for loss for St. James. The Wildcats won the Class 3A state title.
Jones is the second commitment from the state of Louisiana. He’s the 12th commit for the 2021 class.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Saivion Jones, DE, St. James
Khari Gee, S, Georgia
Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas
Landon Jackson, DE, Texas
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Dakota Mitchell, S, Floirda
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
