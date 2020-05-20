Rep. Garret Graves announces more than $190M in coronavirus testing for La.

“We have seen massive job loss, economic decline and family businesses going under because of government restrictions. We need to focus on reopening, economic recovery and getting our families working again – not prolonged decline. If invested properly, this record investment in coronavirus testing in Louisiana provides the resources to have robust and extensive data guiding efforts to let us reopen quickly and safely. I encourage our legislators and the governor to quickly tap these resources, implement a comprehensive testing program and get Louisiana open again,” Graves said.