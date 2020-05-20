OLOL in need of homemade masks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Our Lady of The Lake (OLOL) hospital system are asking for donations of homemade masks as healthcare workers are still battling COVID-19.
Ryan Cross, a spokesperson for the hospital, says the homemade cloth masks are critically important because they ensure healthcare providers have the proper amount of PPE.
Cloth masks are provided to patients and visitors at all OLOL facilities. Click here for instructions, materials, and sewing patterns needed to make the masks.
If you want to donate homemade masks, officials you fill out a donation form (available by clicking here) and email it to foundation@ololrmc.com.
However, if you can’t make homemade masks, there are several ways you can donate to help OLOL healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also use the donation form and email address if you would like to use CDC-approved personal protective equipment (PPE).
OLOL officials say they are also in need of blood donations. Call 225-765-8843 in Baton Rouge or 337-470-4483 in Lafayette to make an appointment to give blood.
You can also make a monetary donation to OLOL online by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.