Murder, arson suspect already jailed facing new charges for two other fires

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has charged a Clinton man already in jail for a recent murder and arson case in connection with two other recent fires.
DeAndre Galmon, 33, has been re-booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail on two counts of simple arson. These charges stem from two separate mobile home fires: one back in November of 2019, the other from January of 2020. These homes were both located in the 5400 block of Gilead Road in Clinton.
Back in April, Galmon was arrested by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection with two murders, an attempted murder, and two arson cases.
After his arrest, investigators were able to identify him as a suspect in these two other arson cases.
