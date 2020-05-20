THE INVESTIGATORS: Nursing home spokeswoman raises questions about LDH coronavirus data

“Louisiana was one of the first states to develop a COVID-19 dashboard and it continues to be one of the most robust and transparent sources of data in the country. Our team is constantly working to add new measures and information to further the goal of being as transparent as possible. That said, presenting a total number of cases as we’ve done and continue to do is the most accurate measure of the spread of the pandemic in the state. We understand the importance of how many residents have recovered from COVID-19 will continue to update presumed recoveries once each week on the dashboard.”