Gov. Edwards hopes to make Phase 2 determination on June 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in his monthly radio show Wednesday, May 20 he is hopeful he will be able to determine June 1 if the state can move forward with Phase Two of reopening the economy.
Edwards’ executive order for Phase One, which follows the White House guidelines for state’s reopening, went into effect May 15. As of now, Phase One is set to expire on June 5.
The governor said if the state is able to move into Phase Two, he wants to give businesses and residents notice several days ahead of time.
Schools, daycares, and summer camps are allowed to open under the White House’s Phase Two guidelines. Bars are also allowed to open during Phase Two with diminished standing-room occupancy. Click here for a full list of Phase Two guidance from the White House.
Whether or not Louisiana moves into Phase Two of the White House’s guidelines for reopening is dependent upon a decrease in the number of new cases across the state and hospitalizations, Edwards said.
Edwards offered some good news during his radio show on WRKF-FM saying that Wednesday marked the first time hospitalizations in the state were below 1,000 since March 28.
He said one month ago 2,134 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Louisiana. Edwards also said the state is on pace to test 200,000 people for COVID-19 in the month of May.
