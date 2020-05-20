FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Memorial Day weekend on the way

It will be a muggy start to Thursday, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70° for much of the WAFB region. Clouds will thin through the morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies into Thursday afternoon. While a spotty afternoon shower or two can’t be completely ruled out, Thursday should be a dry day for just about everyone. It’ll be hot too, with highs approaching 90° and the heat index reaching the low to mid 90s during the afternoon.