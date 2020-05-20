FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Memorial Day weekend on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many WAFB neighborhoods stayed dry, yet under the clouds Wednesday once the morning rains ended.
However, showers and storms danced around the viewing area through the afternoon, including a few strong to severe storms northeast and east of metro Baton Rouge. Radar will continue to quiet down into Wednesday evening, but skies will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy through the night and into Thursday morning.
It will be a muggy start to Thursday, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70° for much of the WAFB region. Clouds will thin through the morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies into Thursday afternoon. While a spotty afternoon shower or two can’t be completely ruled out, Thursday should be a dry day for just about everyone. It’ll be hot too, with highs approaching 90° and the heat index reaching the low to mid 90s during the afternoon.
Friday’s updated forecast is drier than it was a day ago, with afternoon rain chances now set at just 20% to 30%. It will be a warm and humid day, with morning minimums in the upper 60s to near 70° and afternoon temperatures approaching 90°.
Rain remains a big part of the Memorial Day Weekend outlook. The Storm Team continues to call for scattered to numerous showers and storms Saturday (50% coverage), Sunday (60%), and especially Memorial Day Monday (60% to 70%). The majority of those weekend rains will be afternoon and evening showers and occasional t-storms.
Three-day regional rain totals will average around 0.25” to 0.75”, but there will likely be some 1” to 2” spots within the viewing area. Severe weather it’s not expected to be a serious concern, but the Storm Team won’t exclude the potential for one or two strong storms over the holiday weekend. Weekend high temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s all three days.
The Storm Team’s extended outlook into next week continues with good rain chances for Tuesday through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s each of those days.
