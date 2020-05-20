FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms, showers possible Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spotty showers showing up early on First Alert Doppler radar, but expect increasing coverage later this morning and into the afternoon hours.
In the meantime, it’s a steamy out-the-door for your midweek Wednesday. Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 70°s. Our high today will not be nearly as warm as it was yesterday.
Anticipate mostly cloudy skies, a 40% - 50% coverage of showers/storms, and an afternoon temperature of only 81°.
Overnight, partly cloudy, light winds – a low in the upper 60°s.
A bit of a temporary “dry-out” on Thursday, only spotty showers in the forecast and warming up again – a high pushing into the upper 80°s!
