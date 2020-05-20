EBR Council on Aging reopening senior centers, meal distribution sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is reopening several senior centers and meal sites as part of their phase one plan.
Seniors will be allowed to receive one hot meal every day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 15 different locations.
For a list of EBRCOA senior centers in the area, click here.
The pickup will be contactless.
CEO Tasha Clark-Amar says the success of previous food distribution events shows just how great the need is for the elderly, which is considered the most vulnerable age group.
“The demand has been astronomical,” Clark-Amar says. “We’ve gotten so many new seniors who have participated in our programs. So we are trying to spread out across the parish.”
The next meal pickup date is Thursday, May 28 at the Louisiana Leadership Institute, located at 5763 Hooper Road.
