BESE selects new state superintendent of education

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has selected a new state superintendent of education.
The board appointed Dr. Cade Brumley in an 8 to 3 vote. He was chosen out of a total of three candidates nominated.
“As a Louisiana native, I am extremely honored to be selected by a student-friendly BESE,” said Dr. Brumley. “Louisiana may not be the largest state in the union, but we have a big table for collaboration. I look forward to bringing people together to collectively move our state forward. We are primed for continued improvement, drawing on successes of the past and the promise for our future. I will fight for our children, families, and communities each day - they deserve our best.”
Dr. Brumley is currently the superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School System, which is the largest in the state with more than 51,000 students. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of the DeSoto Parish School System. BESE says over the last 20 years, Dr. Brumley has worked at all levels of education as a principal, teacher, coach, and superintendent.
“I want to commend Superintendent Selection Work Group Chair Kira Orange Jones for her leadership, work group members, and BESE members for their hard and good work,” said Sandy Holloway, BESE president. “We have run a transparent and efficient process in which we have, ultimately, selected a new leader who we believe can take us further down the path of reform and positive outcomes for students. These have been, and will continue to be, the priorities of BESE. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Brumley to keep our state moving in the right direction and continuing our partnership with all stakeholders to achieve greater wins for students.”
Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement about Dr. Brumley’s appointment:
“The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education made an important decision today with the selection of the new state superintendent of education. First, I want to congratulate him. With Dr. Brumley at the helm, the Department of Education will continue efforts to improve student achievement and to provide high quality education for all Louisiana students. Cade has a record of success as a teacher, coach, principal and as a superintendent of two districts, Desoto and Jefferson parishes. What I know and appreciate about Cade is that as a leader he has a record of being inclusive. He has a seat at the table for everyone as he seeks and listens to input from all stakeholders. I look forward to working with Dr. Brumley to advance education in Louisiana. While the current public health emergency has certainly made our mission more difficult, education has never been more important.
BESE is to be commended for the transparent search it conducted for the new state superintendent. Despite the challenges faced because of COVID-19, the board was able to conduct a search and follow the timeline it had created pre-virus. I commend everyone who applied and especially the other finalists as going through the selection process is never easy.”
The Superintendent Selection Work Group was comprised of the following members: Kira Orange Jones, Jim Garvey, Ronnie Morris, and Doris Voitier.
Back in March, the board narrowed down the search to six candidates from the original 21 applicants. Video interviews were conducted and posted online for public viewing. A public survey that generated thousands of responses was also conducted.
"There were obstacles to overcome in carrying out an expedient and transparent superintendent search in the midst of a public health emergency that could have severely impacted communication, logistics, and engagement. Despite these challenges, candidates, BESE members and the public cooperated and connected to move the process forward with a goal of ensuring continuity and stability for our students and educators."
BESE will now enter contract negotiations with Dr. Brumley. Click here for more information about the selection process and the role the state superintendent plays in Louisiana.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.