Barber and dog groomer form unexpected bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mazi Henderson, owner of Maserati Styles barbershop, is enjoying his first full week back to work. Like many salon owners he was forced to close his barbershop during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’ve been here for two and a half years now and we were doing pretty good, and all of a sudden, boom, it’s over with,” Henderson said.
The business owner and father says he feared the sudden cut in income would affect his family.
“After that, it was just no nothing, just sitting around waiting to see what we were going to do. It’s something we never really experienced it before in life," he said.
However, Henderson would find support from an unlikely place: a neighboring dog grooming business, Bark City. The owner, Jessie Whitchurch, says they were fortunate to remain open. Whitchurch says she and Henderson would often joke about swapping clients, however, that joke was about to become a reality.
"When I realized we got busier I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to call him,’ and I really thought he was joking, but I said let me try. I called him and said, ‘I don’t know if you were joking or not, but I need some help, and I’m not joking,’” Whitchurch said.
“She said, ‘Man, I still have that proposition for you if you want it,’ and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to take you up on that,’” said Henderson.
Henderson says within one week, he had the art of dog grooming down after just a few lessons.
“I feel like his background and cutting hair flowed over into this so well, and he’s great with animals anyway,” said Whitchurch.
“It’s crazy how life takes you sometimes, because I never thought I’d be cutting dogs’ hair. She gave me some stuff that’s going to last me forever,” Henderson said.
Fortunately, Henderson is now back in business with his regular clientele, but he says that will not stop him from lending a helping hand to a neighbor who helped him through a tough time.
