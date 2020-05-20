Another former Clerk of Court employee claims she was fired in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn now faces a new lawsuit over allegations of sexual harassment.
In the suit, Welborn is accused of firing a nine-year employee at the office in retaliation for reporting the harassment. The petition alleges the harassment began two years after the accuser was hired in 2010.
Click here to read the letter the employee was reportedly issued upon her termination. Click here to read the Clerk of Court’s response to the employee’s allegations.
This is the second former Clerk of Court employee to accuse Welborn of similar harassment.
WAFB’s 9News Investigators reported back in January about Barbara Bracken, who alleges she was fired after six years for reporting sexual harassment to her supervisor.
Welborn denied those claims.
