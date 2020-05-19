25-year-old killed on St. Katherine Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating the shooting death of Christopher Robinson, 25, according to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officials say Robinson was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home on St. Katherine Street around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
Police say Robinson died at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
