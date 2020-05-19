25-year-old killed on St. Katherine Street

25-year-old killed on St. Katherine Street
Generic crime scene BRPD (Source: WAFB)
May 19, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 6:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating the shooting death of Christopher Robinson, 25, according to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials say Robinson was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home on St. Katherine Street around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

Police say Robinson died at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.