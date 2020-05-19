Waitr expands grocery delivery options in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Waitr has now expanded its grocery delivery options in Baton Rouge.
The food delivery service now has partnerships with Alexander’s Highland Market, Matherne’s Market, and Murray’s Market for same-day grocery delivery. The company previously partnered up with Ralph’s Market as well.
Customers can use the Waitr app to order groceries from these stores to be delivered to their home. Waitr is offering no-contact delivery to allow for distance between customers and drivers.
