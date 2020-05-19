Waitr expands grocery delivery options in Baton Rouge

New partnerships with Alexander’s Highland Market, Matherne’s Market, and Murray’s Market

Waitr expands grocery delivery options in Baton Rouge
(Source: Pexels)
By Rachael Thomas | May 19, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 3:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Waitr has now expanded its grocery delivery options in Baton Rouge.

The food delivery service now has partnerships with Alexander’s Highland Market, Matherne’s Market, and Murray’s Market for same-day grocery delivery. The company previously partnered up with Ralph’s Market as well.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Press conferences, stats, links related to COVID-19

Customers can use the Waitr app to order groceries from these stores to be delivered to their home. Waitr is offering no-contact delivery to allow for distance between customers and drivers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.