USDA offering direct payments to farmers through Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, DVM, announced Tuesday, May 19 details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) for farmers.
The program will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In these challenging times, we have refocused our attention on the critical importance of food and fiber. The work never stops for our agricultural producers, yet many face financial hardships as restaurants closed and food we would normally export across the world, was ground to a halt,” said Strain. “Anytime we can help our ag producers, who are the backbone of our economy, we show our appreciation for their hard work and resilience. It is imperative that we assist them so they can continue to provide us the safest and most affordable food in the world.”
Starting May 26, the USDA, via the Farm Service Agency (FSA), will be accepting applications from ag producers who have suffered losses during the pandemic.
Strain’s office says there is a payment limitation of $250,000 per person or entity. Those wishing to apply can do so through their FSA office.
More information and online application forms can be found here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.