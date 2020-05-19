USDA offering direct payments to farmers through Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

“In these challenging times, we have refocused our attention on the critical importance of food and fiber. The work never stops for our agricultural producers, yet many face financial hardships as restaurants closed and food we would normally export across the world, was ground to a halt,” said Strain. “Anytime we can help our ag producers, who are the backbone of our economy, we show our appreciation for their hard work and resilience. It is imperative that we assist them so they can continue to provide us the safest and most affordable food in the world.”