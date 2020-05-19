8th grade gaming phenom enters spring playoffs as only undefeated No. 1 seed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There may be no way to stop Troy Murphy this spring.
The 8th-grade gamer from SU Lab is entering the High School Esports League Spring Playoffs as the undefeated No. 1 seed in the country in NBA 2k20, boasting a perfect 8-0 record. Murphy is the only undefeated contestant in the tournament.
Murphy will compete for $500 in scholarship money. If he makes it through the early rounds of action, the championship will be held on June 6.
In the Winter open, Murphy lost a heartbreaking semi-final match to take home the third-place prize.
Program director Chris Turner calls Murphy’s focus “amazing.” The sensation has also maintained a 4.0 GPA.
“Troy is focused in the classroom,” Turner says. “To see him take the same focus and bring it over to esports is amazing to me. Especially when you’re dealing with a new normal due to COVID-19. It says a lot about his dedication. Praying for the win and hopefully, this will lead Troy into a STEM-related career.”
