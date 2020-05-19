The Struggle of Living in South La. is Real: Brusly family finds large alligator right outside their front door

The Struggle of Living in South La. is Real: Brusly family finds large alligator right outside their front door
By Lester Duhé | May 19, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 8:01 PM

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - One family in Brusly got a bit of a nasty surprise Tuesday morning...

Michelle Allain says she left her house in West Baton Rouge Parish just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning (May 19) to head to the gym when she almost stepped on an alligator.

Michelle and her husband, Tres, say the gator was about 7 to 8 feet long and weighed about 100 lbs.

The couple called the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), but it was about two hours before agents could get out to their home to pick up the gator in order to relocate it safely.

Michelle says she still went to the gym despite almost stepping on the gator first thing in the morning. Talk about dedication!

