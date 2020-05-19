The Struggle of Living in South La. is Real: Brusly family finds large alligator right outside their front door

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - One family in Brusly got a bit of a nasty surprise Tuesday morning...
Michelle Allain says she left her house in West Baton Rouge Parish just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning (May 19) to head to the gym when she almost stepped on an alligator.
Michelle and her husband, Tres, say the gator was about 7 to 8 feet long and weighed about 100 lbs.
The couple called the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), but it was about two hours before agents could get out to their home to pick up the gator in order to relocate it safely.
Michelle says she still went to the gym despite almost stepping on the gator first thing in the morning. Talk about dedication!
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have more on the family’s reaction tonight on 9News at 10.
