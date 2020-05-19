Shooting reported on Siegen Lane; victim found blocks away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge Tuesday night.
The incident happened sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 on Siegen Lane. The victim, however, was discovered in the 13400 block of Briargrove Avenue, which is not far off Siegen.
The injured person’s condition is currently unknown.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
