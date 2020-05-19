Ochsner expands visitation at all facilities

Baton Rouge, La. – To protect the health of our communities, and as a safety precaution against spreading COVID-19, healthcare facilities instituted visitor restrictions beginning in early March. Policies at Ochsner are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.
Ochsner understands the importance of patients having access to their loved ones while receiving care at our hospitals. Currently, we ask patients and their families to consider visiting through phone and video chat as their primary means of communication.
While visitation remains limited, several restrictions have been eased. Recent changes include:
- Patients with a scheduled procedure who require assistance to the procedural area may now be accompanied by one adult support person. Previously, staff would assist the patient in moving to the procedure area. Procedural visitors are encouraged to wait in socially distant areas during the patient’s procedure.
- Pediatric patients will be allowed to have both parents/legal guardians accompany them to and from the procedural area. This was previously limited to one parent/guardian.
- Patients having surgery are now allowed one spouse/partner or support person with them prior to surgery. The visitor must then wait in a socially distant manner until a member of the surgery team provides an update at the conclusion of surgery. Previously, visitors were not allowed inside the facility with a surgery patient.
- Children (including Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) admitted to the hospital will be allowed to have both parents/legal guardians visit in the room. This was previously limited to one parent/guardian.
- In the most unfortunate of circumstances where a patient requires end-of-life/palliative care, they can have their spouse/partner and children visit. This is not a change, Ochsner has allowed end-of-live/palliative care visitation since March.
All persons entering an Ochsner Health location will be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms. In addition, all employees, patients and visitors will always be asked to wear a face mask while inside the facility (except children under 2). A visitor will be asked to return home if they exhibit symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) or do not comply with the policy.
Patients visiting a health center have options to complete ePre-Check tasks and pay their copay in advance to skip the registration desk. Mobile Check-In is also available upon arrival to wait comfortably in your car. Waiting rooms have been reconfigured to follow social distancing guidelines and a constant cleaning schedule has been enhanced. In addition, Ochsner Pharmacies offer curbside pickup.
Ochsner Health continues to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will adjust visitor restrictions, as necessary. All measures are enacted for the safety and security of everyone. To make an appointment, call 225-761-5200, or visit www.Ochsner.org/BatonRouge. To learn about COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.
