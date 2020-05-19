NAEMT recognizes 46th annual National EMS Week

May 17-23, 2020, is the 46th annual National EMS Week.
In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. NAEMT partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS Week activities. Together, NAEMT and ACEP are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and wellbeing of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.
EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's "front line." Whether celebrated with a company cookout or a catered lunch; an open house, an awards ceremony or even quiet reflection about what it means to be an EMS practitioner, EMS Week is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its practitioners do for our nation.This year, five days of EMS Week have a theme that represents the diverse nature of EMS.
- Monday - EMS Education Day
- Tuesday - Safety Tuesday
- Wednesday - EMS for Children Day
- Thursday - Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed)
- Friday - EMS Recognition Day
10 Ways To Celebrate EMS Practitioners
- Feed your team's soul with lunch (or breakfast or dinner)!
- Give out goody bags and other swag
- Treat your team to discounts at select spots
- Arrange dunk tanks and magic shows
- Recognize a CPR save
- Create an “EMT or Paramedic of the Year” award
- Visit a school or youth organization
- Bring in a speaker
- Honor fallen EMS personnel
- Light the Empire State building
- Say thank you
