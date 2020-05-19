Man disappears after heading out to go fishing

----------------------
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man who has health issues has disappeared.
Now authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Matthew William Harper.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that his family is concerned for his well-being.
The 24-year-old last was seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the south Bossier area when he reportedly was headed to go fishing, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
He often fishes in that area and at the Tall Timbers pond, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Harper was driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana license plate C788974 and had a jon boat in the truck bed.
He stands 6′ tall and weighs 275 pounds.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Harper to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
