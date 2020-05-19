Mall of Louisiana reopening Tuesday, May 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mall of Louisiana will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 as part of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Phase One reopening plan.
Jake Wilson, a spokesperson for the Mall of Louisiana, says the new mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. He says a new provision in the governor’s executive order allows the mall to reopen.
Stores inside and outside the mall will be adhering to Phase One guidelines.
Wilson says all stores will operate at 25% occupancy, all employees will be required to wear face masks, and all customers are encouraged to wear face coverings.
Security guards will be handing out face masks to customers who need them.
Wilson says every store is allowed to reopen but the timeframe will vary from store to store.
Organizers will be updating a list of stores reopening on the mall’s website. Click here to see if your favorite store is open.
