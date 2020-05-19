Judge temporarily blocks promotion with BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), preventing the agency from moving forward with filling a high-ranking vacancy on the force.
Judge Timothy Kelly’s order remains in effect at least through a hearing he has set on the matter scheduled for Friday morning. The move came after a lawsuit filed by BRPD Lt. Donald Stone, a 29-year veteran of the force.
Stone is represented by prominent Baton Rouge attorney Jill Craft. Stone claims he should have been promoted to the rank of captain when Captain Kevin Newman retired from the force on March 1.
As the law was written at that time, Stone had the most seniority and should have been automatically promoted to captain, the suit alleges.
The suit also says BRPD Chief Murphy Paul was bound by state law to make the promotion within sixty days but failed to do so. During that time period, state law was amended to allow a police department to fill the vacancy from “among the five highest in departmental seniority” instead of a strict order of seniority.
The lawsuit alleges the former state law, which was in effect at the time the vacancy occurred, should be the law that the chief is required to follow.
Stone’s lawsuit alleges Chief Paul is in the process of interviewing ten different people for the vacancy.
Chief Paul did not immediately reply to a request for comment. However, the department rarely comments on pending litigation.
