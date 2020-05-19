How to get better sleep during COVID-19 pandemic

“Economies have been affected, some nations have been on lockdown. We have been sheltered in place for about two months and it’s only normal for people to feel anxious about their health and their loved ones’ health. While we’ve tried to adjust to all of these changes in such a short period of time it’s only understandable that the quality and importance of good sleep might have flown under the radar for some that definitely might have had an effect on sleep,” Ravula explains.