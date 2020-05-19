FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant, dry start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a nice and quiet out-the-door for your Tuesday morning. No activity on First Alert Doppler radar and early temperatures are normal for this time of year, generally in the low/mid 60°s.
Enjoy mostly sunny skies early then a few more clouds this afternoon with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs will be pushing into the upper 80°s.
Tonight and during the overnight hours, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of SE LA and SW MS under a “low-end” risk for severe weather – primarily, strong damaging winds.
Tomorrow, a 40% - 50% coverage of rain/storms will stay with us as afternoon highs top out at 83°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.