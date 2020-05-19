FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of us will stay dry through Tuesday evening, but rain chances will start to slowly increase before Wednesday’s sunrise. A weak front will stall over the northern portion of the WAFB viewing area Tuesday night, serving as a focusing mechanism for showers and a few thunderstorms beginning after midnight and extending through Wednesday morning.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) continues to post the northern half the WAFB region under a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms through the night and into sunrise. The primary threat with these storms will be high winds and hail, but the Storm Team cannot entirely exclude the very low-end potential for a tornado somewhere within the risk area. Remember, a Marginal Risk means just a 5% chance for severe weather to occur within 25 miles of a location.
The Wednesday First Alert forecast maintains scattered showers and a few t-storms through midday, with the rains slowly subsiding through the afternoon and into the evening. After a muggy morning start with daybreak temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°, the clouds and rain will keep Baton Rouge area temperatures closer to 80° for Wednesday afternoon’s high.
It will be a mainly dry Thursday with spotty showers. After another morning start in the upper 60s to near 70°, highs Thursday will climb into the upper 80s to near 90°. Factor in the Gulf humidity, and Thursday afternoon will feel like the low to mid 90s, a reminder that summer is right around the corner.
Unfortunately, scattered rains return Friday with scattered to likely rains expected through the entire Memorial Day weekend. Keep in mind that none of the three days are expected to be all-day rains, just be aware that you may need to plan around showers and a few storms (mainly during the afternoons and evenings). Muggy morning starts around 70° to the low 70s for all three days across metro Baton Rouge will be followed by daytime highs in the upper 80s.
The First Alert Extended Outlook maintains good rain chances into next week as well.
As for Arthur, the now post-tropical storm is still expected to deliver gusty winds and rough surf to Bermuda Wednesday.
