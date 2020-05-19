FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight

Unfortunately, scattered rains return Friday with scattered to likely rains expected through the entire Memorial Day weekend. Keep in mind that none of the three days are expected to be all-day rains, just be aware that you may need to plan around showers and a few storms (mainly during the afternoons and evenings). Muggy morning starts around 70° to the low 70s for all three days across metro Baton Rouge will be followed by daytime highs in the upper 80s.