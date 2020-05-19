Councilwoman hosting drive-thru grocery distribution event Wed. for Hispanic community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilwoman Tara Wicker is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Community Policing Division to hold a grocery distribution event.
The event will provide groceries to the Hispanic community in Baton Rouge who daily lives have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are so many of our fellow citizens who find it difficult and even impossible to qualify for or access much needed resources. These families are especially vulnerable, often forgotten, but represent some of the hardest working and most essential members of our community and local economy,” said Councilwoman Wicker.
The drive-thru event will be held Wednesday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at Alposento Alto Church, located at 1555 Seaboard Dr.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.