Coach O serves as guest speaker at special ceremony for EBR graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Graduation for the Class of 2020 has looked quite different from previous years, but even more so for some graduates in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Tuesday night (May 19), dozens of students chosen from various high schools across the parish took part in a big graduation ceremony just before sunset. While this probably wasn’t the graduation ceremony they’d envisioned, they did get to hear a special message from LSU football head coach, Ed Orgeron, who served as the guest speaker. The coach says he was invited to speak by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“What a great event. I was so happy to be here. This is the first time I’ve been out of the office in eight weeks. It’s good to see everybody, the graduates, so I got a lot out of it, and it’s good to be in the community,” said Coach O.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux also spoke to the graduates.
“We may celebrate a bit differently right now,” Sheriff Gautreaux said, “but we celebrate you and your accomplishments.”
The coach says he’s eager to get back to working with his team, and he says his message to graduates anywhere is to chase their dreams.
