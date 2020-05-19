BRPD investigating after two found dead at apartment complex on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say they are investigating after two people were found dead at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of W. Brookstown Drive Tuesday, May 19.
Details are limited at this time.
WAFB Graham Ulkins reports homicide investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department and District Attorney Hillar Moore are at the scene.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.