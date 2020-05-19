BBB explains how to spot fake websites and scam emails

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts with the Better Business Bureau say since more people are ordering products online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important you keep an extra eye out for fake websites and scam emails.
Carmen Million, President of the Better Business Bureau of South Central La., says as more businesses will start to offer deals and discounts as Memorial Day approaches.
However, she says you need to do your research before you place an order for something online.
According to the BBB Scam Tracker, more people have lost money to an online purchase scam than any other coronavirus scams.
Million says here’s what you should look out for when shopping online:
· Make sure they are who they say they are: Scammers often mimic sites you already know and trust. Scam websites may purposely misspell familiar website titles to appear legitimate. Check the spelling and the domain.
· Legitimate companies will not force you to visit their site to access their message, nor will they make you download attachments.
· Make sure the website address begins with https:// and check the address bar for a ‘not secure’ message.
· Check for an about page and a contact us section: Scammers are creative, and they may fabricate contact information, but you want to make sure the phone numbers and email addresses are legitimate.
· Phishing emails often lack personalization: Legitimate companies communicate with customers using their name.
· Always check to see if a business is legitimate, by visiting BBB.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.