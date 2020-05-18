USS KIDD reopens after nearly two months of being closed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The USS KIDD Veterans Museum has now reopened to the public after nearly two months of being closed.
Museum officials say they’re complying with all guidelines laid out by Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
The museum recently received a Louisiana Culture Care Fund grant in the amount of $15,000 from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) as part the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This money will allow the museum to reopen, officials say.
Museum hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Click here for details about admission prices and more information. Those with questions can also call the museum at 225-342-1942.
