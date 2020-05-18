Tulane scientists discuss ongoing coronavirus research including plans to vaccinate animals

"What we found with the viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 viruses from New Orleans is pretty interesting. We actually found that the genetic variability between the viruses is not that great,” said Garry. "There was a lot of talk from a lot of different quarters early on that, you know, Mardi Gras was an event that may have caused the virus to have such an impact in New Orleans, while we can't rule things out at this point in time it certainly doesn't look like there were a lot of introductions of SARS-CoV-2 into New Orleans because of that Mardi Gras event."